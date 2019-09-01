‘Maxim’ Model Rachell Vallori Writhes In Yoga Pants In Sultry New Video

Though autumn is right around the corner, Maxim model Rachell Vallori certainly knows how to keep temperatures red hot. The brunette bombshell recently posted to Instagram a clip of herself modeling athleisure, and the video made sure to highlight every curve of the model’s killer body.

The Cuban beauty made the video as part of her contract with fitness clothing company Miana Collection. Rachell seems very confident moving in her body in the clip — which makes sense, as the brunette beauty has talked about her love of dancing before.

“I feel the sexiest when I’m dancing to the music from my country,” she once told GQ.

“In Cuba, everyone dances. Everyone is confident. No one is scared of being judged because we have nothing to judge.”

“We are all in the same boat, for the most part, with totally equal circumstances. The music is what connects us all and brings us together. While dancing, nothing else matters except pure enjoyment and bliss, which to me is as sexy as one can feel,” she added.

Rachell certainly looks sexy in her latest Instagram post, where she starts by wearing a white low-cut yoga crop top and matching high-waisted pants. At the start of the video, the model playfully loosens the ties that fasten her top, until the video cuts to her writhing against a stone wall. Rachell then slowly moves her hands down her hips before the next clip shows her walking towards the camera.

The outfit then changes, as Rachell is filmed wearing a black velour tracksuit. The top is unzipped to give a glimpse of cleavage, and is cropped enough to show off her toned midriff.

The model goes on to to show two more outfits in the collection. During the movie, a voiceover muses philosophical thoughts.

The video had been played nearly 3,000 times within two hours of posting.

“Freaking Gorgeous,” gushed a fan, with a kissing-face emoji.

“You looks like a GODDESS in white outfit,” added a second, with several heart-eye emoji to emphasize his point.

Loading...

This video is not the first time Rachell’s turned up the heat on her Instagram. Earlier this week, the model posted a snap that is arguably even more sexy than the video. Rachell posted a selfie she took while wearing lacy white lingerie in bed. The lingerie was a one piece suit, with white lace covering the cups to give the camera glimpses of her cleavage. The white lace continued down the sides of her torso.

The white of the lingerie offset her glowing tan, and her hair was styled into bombshell voluminous waves.

The update earned nearly 7,000 likes and just shy of 125 comments.