Melissa Riso Exposes Plenty Of Cleavage In A Pink Satin Dress On Instagram

American model and actress Melissa Riso, who is famous on Instagram for her nude and nearly-nude pictures, recently took to her page and surprised her fans with a very glamorous picture, one that left her fans completely awestruck.

In the new snap, the model looked sassy as she dressed up for a night out, wearing a pink satin dress that she teamed with high heels. The low-cut neckline of the dress allowed the model to show off an ample amount of cleavage, a move that sent temperatures soaring.

The 33-year-old stunner let her raven-colored tresses down, opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour and accessorized with a chic white Yves Saint Laurent hand bag.

In the caption, Melissa informed her fans that the gorgeous outfit was from the U.K.-based designer, Oh Polly, while the gorgeous heels were from Valentino. Melissa also wrote in the caption that the picture was captured at Katana Robata — a popular Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles.

The model shared several pictures in the same outfit in two different posts. Within half a day of going live, the first set of pictures have amassed more than 16,000 likes and 445 comments, while the second post has garnered close to 9,000 likes and close to 200 comments.

“MY GOD!!! GORGEOUS GIRL, what legs!!” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world! I LOVE YOU,” another one chimed in.

While a third fan wrote that Melissa is “hot as hell.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “sweet baby,” “simply amazing,” “absolutely gorgeous,” and “prettiest woman in the world.”

The remaining fans used plenty of heart, kiss and fire emoji instead of words to express their admiration for the hot model.

Prior to posting the glamorous picture, Melissa wowed her fans with a very casual picture, where she could be seen wearing printed gym pants that she teamed with a black sports bra. In the caption, Melissa informed her fans that the stylish leggings were from the brand, Sthenos Activewear.

Loading...

“You make the [outfit] look like a million bucks!” one of her fans wrote.

“Beautiful picture and beautiful outfit,” another one commented on the snap.

According to an article by Listal, apart from being a model, Melissa is also an actress. The California native graduated from a beauty college and is also a popular men’s hairstylist. She has also launched a hair cream for men called MR hair pomade.