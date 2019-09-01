Prince Harry Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ To Go To Africa With Duchess Megan And Baby Archie

Prince Harry has shared his excitement about his family’s royal tour to Africa with @sussexroyal’s 9.4 million Instagram followers. In the caption, he called the continent his “second home.”

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” The Duke of Sussex wrote. “Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

Fans of the Sussexes already know how important the African continent is to the love story between Harry and Meghan. In their engagement interview, they revealed that they visited Botswana early on in their relationship and stayed for about a week, “in the middle of nowhere.”

As People Magazine reports, Harry, Meghan and Archie will visit South Africa but it seems like Harry will be making solo stops in Angola, Botswana and Malawi.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the Sussex Royal team highlighted various charitable organizations that are working in Southern Africa. These include Harry’s Sentebale organization which supports children whose lives have been negatively impacted by HIV/AIDS.

They also highlighted the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, the HALO Trust, an organization focused on the clearing mines, and a Zimbabwean environmental conservation group called the Painted Wolf Conservancy, among others.

As People Magazine notes, there have long been rumors that Meghan and Harry may be moving to Africa. David Manning, a former ambassador to the U.S. and one of Prince Harry’s advisors has reportedly suggested that they relocate to an African country on the continent to build on the work that they’re already doing within the Commonwealth. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are President and Vice President of Queen Elizabeth’s Commonwealth Trust.

But as People notes, a source at Buckingham Palace shot down the rumors, stating that Harry and Meghan’s longterm plans are “speculative” at this point and that no concrete decisions have been made about the roles that they’ll take within the monarchy in the future.

So fans of the Sussexes will have to wait and see whether their favorite royals do end up leaving the U.K. to live in the warmer climates of the African continent. It would certainly be a groundbreaking move, but Harry and Meghan have already proven that they’re open to a more revolutionary approach to royal life.