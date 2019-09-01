Rihanna Shows Off Her Bountiful Backside While Rocking Savage X Fenty On Instagram

Rihanna is showing her Instagram followers that she is always the best model for her own collection.

The multitalented star posed for Instagram wearing a black set by her lingerie line Savage X Fenty. The black bra and yoga pants set has the name of the line on it and is covered in silver glitter. The entire set also has glitter throughout. Rihanna is the one stealing the show in the photo, though, as she poses on all fours with her derriere poking out. She is looking at the mirror in the snapshot as her long, dark red hair flows down her back. Her face has a subtle makeup look, with light eyeshadow and dark lipstick. For accessories, the “Work” singer paired the look with hoop earrings and several bracelets.

At the time of writing, the post from Rihanna received more than 3 million likes. The post also received more than 20,000 comments from Rihanna’s fans.

“Fck it ALL THE WAY UPPP SISS,” one follower wrote.

“Whewww…Rih is really the best advertisement for her brands,” another follower chimed in, followed by multiple flame emoji.

In her caption, Rihanna left a friendly reminder to 74.4 million followers that her newest collection was available on the line’s website. She also shared that Savage X Fenty would be having a fashion show later in September, which fans can stream on Amazon Prime.

The sexy post from Rihanna comes after it was reported that Savage X Fenty is becoming even more profitable. A report from the Wall Street Journal recently said that the “You Da One” songstress’ line has secured $50 million in new funds from investors after a strong first year of sales, per Billboard. Jay-Z’s venture firm Marcy Venture Partners LLC is named as one of the investors that catapulted the brand’a success.

Rihanna, who launched Savage X Fenty in May 2018, says she created the line with women of all different body types in mind.

“I wanted to include every woman,” she told Elle back in September 2018. I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture. I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this shit. We own this. This is our land because really it is. Women are running the world right now and it’s too bad for men.”

Savage X Fenty is just one of the singer’s successful business ventures. Her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, was the Grammy winner’s first line that promoted inclusivity and diversity. Rihanna also launched her luxury line, Fenty, under LVMH earlier this year.