Nicole Scherzinger Blows Instagram’s Mind In Liquid-Effect Latex Dress

Nicole Scherzinger has Instagram gripped. The singer and reality judge is known for being somewhat of a style queen, and given Nicole’s latest look, it definitely seems that the 41-year-old is up for rocking anything. Nicole took to Instagram last night with snaps from her judging role on Australia’s Got Talent. Given the response, though, it looks like fans have been dubbing the former Pussycat Doll’s style as the biggest talent on the show.

Nicole’s photos showed mostly her seated behind the popular series’ judging desk. The brunette had fitted her sizzling curves into a super-tight black latex dress that gave off a liquid-effect feel. The glossy number was curve-hugging and paneled, with lace-like details above the bust adding a slight lingerie element to the dress. The photo series showed the star seated, delivering a candid smile, as well as standing and making a silly face. The middle pic of the series was a selfie, and it was in this snap that the shiny fabric of the dress definitely seemed to stand out the most.

Nicole coordinated the liquid-effect feel with wet-effect hair slicked back, plus smokey eye makeup that matched the dress’ hues. A fun caption from Nicole directly mentioned the dress: she seemed to be confirming that the material put her in her happy place.

Instagram has been losing its mind over the shots.

“Omg my jaw dropped!!!” one fan wrote.

“This dress!! On your body!!” another said.

“I’m loving the lace and latex! You pulled it off love,” a third fan added.

Some comments were made about Nicole’s judging role, but it seemed like Instagram was sold on Nicole’s ultra eye-catching look.

“Love your smile, that dress looks good on you,” one fan told the star.

“Bringing the pcd vibes back,” a second commenter wrote.

Nicole’s update also proved hugely popular overall, racking up over 113,000 likes in the space of 13 hours. The same time frame brought over 970 fans into the post’s comments section.

The latex dress seems to have become a full-blown trend. Last year Kim Kardashian matched her hair to a Lamborghini while sporting a neon green latex dress. Sister Kylie Jenner donned a similar look in pink during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As Kylie’s ex-friend Jordyn Woods was still in the picture, it shows that the latex trend has been around a while. More recently, the latex dress has been seen on Jordyn herself. The 21-year-old model donned a yellow version for her appearance on Hip Hop Squares. Singer Victoria Justice has also updated her social media with a wet-effect latex dress.

Nicole has 3.9 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her account.