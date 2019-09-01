‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Ridge Torn While Bill Chooses Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 2 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will wake up from a coma. While Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be relieved to know that his son has come through the worst, he also knows that it could harm his marriage. However, Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) won’t hesitate to support Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Monday, September 2 – Thomas Answers Sanchez’s Questions

Ridge is present when Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) starts to question his son. Thomas has just woken up from a coma and the cop wants to know the details of his accident. More specifically, Detective Sanchez wants to know if someone pushed him off the cliff. According to Highlight Hollywood, Brooke will worry outside Thomas’ hospital room because she knows that he may implicate her in his fall.

After sharing a kiss, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) play and tease each other. Sally told Wyatt that she was also given a second chance and it seems as if she will forgive him for dumping her for his ex. But will Wyatt be able to leave the past and completely let go of his high school sweetheart?

Tuesday, September 3 – Brooke Feels Betrayed By Ridge

Brooke will feel betrayed by her husband when he sides with Thomas over her. He does not believe her version of events and opines that she willfully pushed Thomas off the cliff.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will pay a visit to her daughter in jail. However, she won’t have good news for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). She will tell her daughter that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) refused to help her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Shauna will realize that she and her mother are on their own due to her actions.

Wednesday, September 4 – Ridge Blasts Flo

Ridge will visit Flo in jail. He wants some answers from the former croupier. He wants Flo to take responsibility for her actions and to stop shifting the blame.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill will visit Thomas in the hospital. He heard about Brooke’s confession but knows that the situation is not as cut-and-dry as Thomas is making it out to be. Dollar Bill will threaten Thomas.

Thursday, September 5 – Ridge Is Torn on The Bold and the Beautiful

Det. Sanchez will tell Ridge that he has every reason to believe that Thomas was involved in Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death. Ridge will be shocked as he realizes that his son may face some serious criminal charges.

The Logan sisters will come together for Brooke and help support their sister in her time of need.

Friday, September 6 – Bill Chooses Brooke

Ridge confronts Thomas with Sanchez’s (Jeremy Ray Valdez) suspicions. Thomas will tell his father what really happened on the night that he followed Emma in his car. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will be furious and blast Thomas for his reckless actions.

Bill will choose to side with Brooke against Thomas. He will promise to find evidence against the designer to help Brooke’s case.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.