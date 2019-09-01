Ariana James Stuns In A Revealing Top And Ripped Black Jeans, Calls Herself ‘Texas Baby’

Fitness model and Instagram sensation Ariana James has proved time and again that she can effortlessly look gorgeous in all sorts of attires. This is exactly what she showed in one of her recent pictures, which became an instant hit on the social media site.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a strapless, shimmery top that allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage as well as her beautiful décolletage.

The model teamed the revealing top with a pair of black ripped jeans to pull off a very sexy look. She tied her raven-colored tresses into a messy pony tail, wore minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style, and finished off her look with a pair of black booties with red laces.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Dallas, Texas, and Ariana wrote in the caption that she is a “Texas Baby.”

As of this writing, the picture had amassed more than 72,000 likes and close to 900 comments. Fans and followers drooled over Ariana’s hotness and sense of style and showered her with numerous compliments.

The model posted a second picture wearing the same outfit, but this time her pose showed her squatting close to the floor. This second snap has so far racked up an additional 67,000 likes and over 660 comments. It is clear the stunning model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, some of her fellow models also liked the picture, including Yanet Garcia and Nina Serebrova.

While most of the comments were posted in Spanish and came from her Colombian and Latin American fans, there were plenty in English too.

Praising her beauty, one of her fans wrote that Ariana is the “most beautiful and sexy model on Instagram.”

A second commenter wrote that Ariana represents the “definition of perfection.”

A third user, who seems to be a big fan of the model, wrote that Ariana has no comparison, adding that he would like to take the model out on a date.

Loading...

The remaining fans either used emoji to express their admiration for Ariana or used words and phrases like “spectacular,” “amazing,” “the hottest model on Instagram,” and “you are a goddess.”

According to an article by Fitplan, Ariana is extremely passionate about fitness, which has allowed her to become one of the top fitness models on Instagram.

She is also a role model and inspiration for many. Despite having been diagnosed with hypothyroidism early in her life, Ariana continues to work on her fitness and health, and doesn’t let her condition dictate her life.