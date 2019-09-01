Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Thinks Straight Pride Parade Should Be Renamed ‘I-Struggle-With-Masculinity’ Parade

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks the Straight Pride Parade needs a new name.

The Bronx congresswoman took aim at the controversial parade that took place this weekend in Boston, whose organizers said that they believe straight people have become an oppressed majority in America, Haaretz noted. The parade came under widespread criticism and allegations that it was a thinly veiled front for racist and homophobic groups, and Ocasio-Cortez was among the loudest critics this weekend.

She took aim at the event on Twitter, mocking it for failing to draw many women.

“For men who are allegedly so ‘proud’ of being straight, they seem to show real incompetence at attracting women to their event. Seems more like a ‘I-Struggle-With-Masculinity’ parade to me,” she tweeted.

As WHDH reported, many of the participants in the Straight Pride Parade said they felt oppressed as straight, white conservatives in America.

“I feel oppressed as a Republican because I can’t walk around my city with a MAGA hat on without getting harassed,” one marcher told the local news outlet.

The parade itself was filled with overt political signs and a giant float promoting Donald Trump. Other signs showed support for the U.S. military, while others called for Trump to build the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Reports noted that pro-Trump displays were so prevalent that some onlookers believed that the event was a Trump rally.

Tourists say they thought the “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston was a Trump rally #WCVB pic.twitter.com/n3YdXjK9sG — John Atwater (@AtwaterWCVB) August 31, 2019

As CNN noted, the Straight Pride Parade was met with scores of counterprotesters, with some saying that the event was attempting to mock LGBT pride parades that took place over the course of the month of June in the 50th anniversary celebration of Pride Month. There were clashes between the two groups at the event this weekend, with local EMS officials telling CNN that nine people were transported to local hospitals.

The Boston Straight Pride Parade was part of a series of similar events held across the country, which all came under criticism from opponents who called them a front to criticize the LGBT community. One event planned for Modesto, California, gained national attention after one of the organizers spoke in support of the event at a city council meeting and appeared to accidentally call the organizers a “peaceful racist group.” As CNN noted, the crowd in attendance at the meeting erupted in laughter at the admission, including one member of the city council. The event ended up being canceled after city leaders denied the organizers a permit.