Nick Cannon Says He Would Feel Like A Bad Father If He Was Steve Harvey After Lori & Diddy’s Relationship

Nick Cannon is calling out Steve Harvey for the role he played in his stepdaughter’s alleged relationship with Diddy.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lori Harvey and Diddy have been spotted together on multiple occasions this summer. The sightings have made many fans believe that the two are an item, though both parties have denied they are (or were) indeed a couple. Since then, however, the two have reportedly called it quits but not before many onlookers voiced their opinions on the matter.

Cannon was reportedly one of the onlookers who had a lot to say about the alleged relationship. The Masked Singer host recently sat down with VladTV and shared his views on the matter, per Good Housekeeping. During the interview, Cannon made it very clear that it would be a problem for him if Lori was his daughter.

“She’s what, 23?” Nick said before Vlad interjected and clarified that Lori is 22. “And he’s 49… 22 and 49. Aw, man! I don’t have a problem with that, but I would heartbroken if that was my own daughter. To each his own.”

Cannon then spoke on the fact that Diddy, 49, isn’t too much younger than the Family Feud host, 62.

“I would feel like I failed as a father if I’m sitting across the table with a dude the same age as me that’s dating my daughter. I would feel like I failed,” he said.

While Cannon was very vocal in his opinions on Diddy and Lori, the Wild N’ Out host is no stranger to a large age gap in relationships. He and Mariah Carey had an 11-year age difference when they married back in 2009. The two would later have twins together, Moroccan and Monroe, 8, before filing for divorce in 2015, per E! News.

Although Steve hasn’t been vocal about the reported romance between his stepdaughter and the Bad Boy CEO, he was seemingly unbothered when Diddy attended a family trip to Italy back in August. The mogul was spotted having lunch with Steve, his wife Marjorie, and Lori, and was laughing and engaging in conversation with the comedian.

Since the couple was spotted together for the first time back in March, their more than 20-year age difference hasn’t been the only controversial component. Lori has been romantically linked to other men in the music industry, including Trey Songz and Diddy’s son, Justin Combs. The reported romance also came just months after Diddy ended his relationship with Cassie after a decade together.

Steve has yet to respond to Cannon’s comments.