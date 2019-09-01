Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter’s ‘Open’ Relationship Addressed In Extended ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Teaser

The recently split couple respond to rumors about their unconventional relationship in a two-minute sneak peek scene from the MTV reality show.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter’s unique marital arrangement was a storyline on The Hills: New Beginnings months before their split was announced.

MTV posted a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of MTV’s The Hills reboot in which Jenner, 36, and Carter, 30, respond to rumors about their private life during a phone call from one of Carter’s friends.

In the clip, Carter’s friend reveals that fellow Hills star Stephanie Pratt has been gossipping about a third party being “involved” in the duo’s relationship. The unidentified pal adds that Pratt says the two are in a “polyamorous relationship,” which prompts Jenner to fire back that it’s no one’s business and that he and his wife “like what we like.”

In a confessional, Carter later admitted that during the early days of her relationship with the son of Caitlyn Jenner, the two experimented. But she added that the gossip about their alleged trysts had gone next level.

“When Brody and I first were together, we were young, we were crazy, we were, like, you know, basically just trying to have the time of our lives. So we did a lot of things in our relationship that, you know, I certainly wouldn’t say I regret, but the level of gossip that I feel happens in the group — it just makes me angry.”

Later, pal Ashley Wahler pointed out that it was Brody Jenner who announced the couple’s “open relationship” while on a national podcast. While Wahler admitted that “of course” people are talking about it, Carter said friends shouldn’t be talking behind one another’s backs.

You can see the extended sneak peek of The Hills: New Beginnings below.

Jenner and Carter wed in Indonesia in June 2018, but it was later revealed they were never legally married. The couple announced an “amicable” split last month, and in the weeks since, Carter has been photographed hooking up with a newly single Miley Cyrus and Jenner is now linked to Victoria’s Secret model Josie Canseco.

While Carter and Jenner’s unconventional relationship was all the buzz during the filming of The Hills: New Beginnings last fall, at least one member was in the dark regarding the couple’s struggles. During an interview last week at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, cast member Brandon Thomas Lee told Entertainment Tonight he was a little “out of the loop” regarding the situation.

“To be honest, I was so surprised [by Brody and Kaitlynn’s split]. They seemed happy to me,” The Hills star said.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.