Sofia Vergara, 47, Heats Up Instagram In Fiery Red Dress That Shows All Her Curves

Her tropical vacation with her girlfriends may be over, but Sofia Vergara is certainly keeping the party going. Her latest Instagram update showed the gorgeous Modern Family star enjoying a glamorous, fun-filled night with the same ladies that accompanied her on her recent sun-soaked vacation to the Bahamas.

Just one day after jetting back to Los Angeles in Sofia’s private jet, the merry group reunited to party the night away at a swanky location. Although Sofia didn’t tag the establishment in her post, one of the two photos posted on Sunday morning showed the ladies posing in what appeared to be a hotel hallway. A second snap portrayed the rambunctious bunch having a blast in a photo booth as they struck hilarious poses and flashed wide, beaming smiles.

While she may have taken a short break from flaunting her insane beach body in figure-hugging swimsuits, Sofia looked every bit as ravishing in the new pics. For her ladies’ night out, the gorgeous Latina slipped into a one-shoulder red dress that put her hourglass curves on full display. Boasting a sophisticated, form-fitting design, the clingy midi-dress hugged her curves in all the right places, accentuating Sofia’s incredibly taut waistline and voluptuous, curvy hips. An elongated cut-out slashed across the decolletage area, calling attention to her bountiful chest.

The fabulous actress proved that age is just a number as she showed off her jaw-dropping figure in the elegant red dress. While her look was not cleavage-flaunting, the 47-year-old stunner defied her age by displaying quite a bit of toned, tanned skin in the chic attire. Showing off her new Bahamas glow, Sofia bared her slender arms and sculpted shoulders in the sleeveless dress. Likewise, her legs were also on display in the skintight number, the hem hitting below the knees, leaving her chiseled calves exposed.

The Hot Pursuit actress wore her caramel-colored tresses in a relaxed, flowy style, letting her long, luscious locks freely cascade down her back and over her shoulders. Showing her impeccable fashion sense, Sofia accessorized the red dress with understated gold jewelry and a matching chain purse. Her glam was also on-point, as the Bottom of the 9th actress rocked a bold red lipstick.

Sofia was certainly the center of attention in the stunning dress. The Colombian-born beauty stood out among her friends, who were all wearing classy back outfits. Dressed to impress, the ladies appeared to be having the time of their lives. A video shared by Sofia alongside the two photos showed the beautiful ladies busting some wild dance moves in the photo booth as they snuggled together for a group shot.