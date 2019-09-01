Russian Bombshell Olya Abramovich Sizzles In A Black Bikini On Instagram

Russian model Olya Abramovich is famous for flaunting her stunning body on Instagram. Whenever she posts a new photo or video of herself on the photo-sharing site, it always becomes an instant hit among her fans.

That’s exactly what happened to her latest picture where she was featured wearing a black bikini — one which perfectly accentuated her figure.

The model wore little to no makeup and let her blonde tresses down while she pulled off a very sultry pose. Wearing a pair of sunglasses, the bombshell posed while stretching her body backward and leaning against some marble railings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Salerno, Italy, while in the caption, Olya informed her fans that the stunning swimsuit was from Atria swimwear, which is designed by her friend. Olya also offered a buy one-get one promotion to her fans.

Within an hour of posting, the sultry picture garnered close to 7,000 likes and over 130 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments. The comments were posted in multiple languages, including Russian, English, and Spanish, which proves that the model is admired by fans all over the world.

“Beautiful and gorgeous as always. That body can’t be more perfect and stunning,” one follower wrote, adding that the model’s body is a “master piece of art.”

“Love your body my beautiful angel,” another fan commented.

While a third fan wrote that Olya is the most beautiful woman in the world.

Prior to sharing the bikini snap, Olya treated her fans to a very sultry video where she could be seen flaunting her amazing figure. The stunner wore a black bandeau top that she teamed with an olive-colored skirt and matching jacket.

She looked nothing short of glamorous, as she let her blonde tresses down and wore a full face of makeup. The video was filmed for Zero Impact protein bar from Bang Energy. Olya informed her fans in the caption that the video was shot in Switzerland. She added that she is always in motion, traveling from one country to another for her photo shoots, and she thanked VPX Sports for sponsoring her travels.

Loading...

As of this writing, the video has racked up more than 240,000 views, about 12,000 likes and almost 400 comments, which proves that the stunning model is exceedingly popular on Instagram.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the model grew up in Perm, Russia, where she still lives. However, she travels the world for her modeling activities throughout the year.