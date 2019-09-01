Tracee Ellis Ross Shuts Instagram Down By Posing In A Yellow Bodysuit

Tracee Ellis Ross, 46, is showing her fans that you can look absolutely stunning at any age.

The Black-ish star posed for Instagram and flaunted all of her curves while wearing a yellow bodysuit from Urban Outfitters, per Fashion Bomb Daily. The actress then went for an ultra-chic look by pairing her bodysuit with brown, shield sunglasses from Loewe. She decided to style her signature curls in a low bun as the sun shone on her glistening skin. As she sat on a purple chair, she showed off her makeup-free face to her 6.8 million followers.

At the time of writing, Ross’ post had received more than 200,000 likes from Ross’ followers. The photo also received more than 4,000 comments under her post.

“Hot gyallll summer,” one follower wrote.

“Words can’t express how beautiful this woman is…” another follower chimed in.

The actress’ most recent Instagram post shows that her hard work in the gym is surely paying off. The actress is known for showing clips from her workouts on her Instagram page and reacting to them in hilarious ways. On Tuesday, August 27, the actress posted an Instagram video of herself during a workout session with her trainer Tracey Anderson. In the video, Ross is wearing a pink sports bra and turquoise leggings. While holding onto a chair, she is seen pushing forward as she lifts her right leg up and then squats back down. At the time of writing, the video received more than 500,000 views and received comments from followers who were focused on the actress’ seemingly painful reaction to the workout.

“Your face says it all and it is so real and relatable,” one follower shared.

“The struggle is real! Thanks for sharing that it takes work!!!” another follower exclaimed.

The Instagram post from Ross also comes as the multitalented star prepares for her latest show with ABC. The actress’ project, Mixed-ish is slated to premiere later this month. According to USA Today, Mixed-ish follows Ross’ Black-ish character Rainbow Johnson at age 12. The show will follow young Bow (Arica Hammel), her brother Johan (Ethan William Childress) and her sister Santamonica (Mykal-Michelle Harris) as they and their parents Alicia (Tika Sumpter) and Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) leave life on a secluded commune and move to the suburbs. Once they get there, however, the children will face the struggles that come with being mixed race in the 1980s.

Ross, who is the executive producer on the series, said she wanted to create a show that explores the “mixed-race experience” and said that she hadn’t seen it before on a sitcom.