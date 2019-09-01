‘Dancing With The Stars’ Releases ‘Electrifying’ First-Look Promo With All 12 Stars

The stars speak out in a hilarious new teaser posted by ABC.

The Dancing with the Stars cast is set to hit the ballroom, but ahead of their dance floor debut, the 12 newest stars of the ABC reality show are describing their moves in one word. Or maybe two.

The official Dancing with the Stars Instagram page posted a teaser for the 28th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. In the clip, the 12 stars for the upcoming season were asked to describe their dance style in one word.

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown was up first, describing his style as “electric.”

Bachelorette Hannah Brown called her style “free,” while Dawson’s Creek heartthrob James Van Der Beek said his moves are “passionate.”

Lamar Odom couldn’t stick to one word as he referenced his passion for “a lot of shoulder moves.”

In addition, American Idol sweetheart Lauren Alaina called her style “embarrassing,” while controversial contestant Sean Spicer had just one word for his moves: “Weak.”

Meanwhile, The Office’s Kate Flannery said fans will be transported back to “sixth grade” when they see the debut of her moves on DWTS.

But perhaps the best response came from Christie Brinkley. The longtime Sports Illustrated Swimsuit supermodel noted that her dance style is called “Elaine.” Huh?

The hilarious new promo also features responses from The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, NFL veteran Ray Lewis, pop star Ally Brooke, and actor Kel Mitchell. You can see it below.

The new Dancing with the Stars trailer comes on the heels of some controversy with the cast. Spicer’s inclusion on the show has been widely criticized, even by host Tom Bergeron. Other fans of the ABC dance-off have raised eyebrows at the casting of Ray Lewis, who was embroiled in a highly publicized trial in 2000.

But other contestants are bringing levity to the competition. Flannery, who starred as Meredith Palmer on The Office, said she’s ready to compete for the mirrorball trophy, according to People.

“I had nine seasons of the most unglamorous character on TV, so we’re going in a different direction,” Flannery said. “Bring on the Spanx, bring on the spray tans, whatever you’ve got!”

Loading...

While the Season 28 cast members are giving fans one word regarding their dance styles, mum’s the word as far as their pro dancer partners go. For the first time in Dancing with the Stars history, the celebrity-partner pairings won’t be revealed until the show’s live premiere later this month.

The returning DWTS pro dancers are Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, and Witney Carson.

Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m./7c on ABC.