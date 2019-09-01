Jessa Duggar Puts Spotlight On Husband Ben’s Creative Side In Fun Kids’ Activity

Ben Seewald seems to have a knack for drawing.

Fans know just how frugal Jessa Duggar is. In fact, her whole family loves to save money whenever they can. They also find creative ways of keeping their kids busy without the use of cell phones and TVs. The mom-of-three just recently shared one way that her husband, Ben Seewald, caught their sons’ attention, thanks to Amazon.

The Duggar daughter posted some photos and a cute video clip via Instagram showing off Ben’s drawing skills. She shared that they made good use of sheets of brown paper that came inside of an Amazon box that they received and decided to draw a warrior-like figure on them. You can see Ben on the floor with the large sheet of paper in front of him and a black marker in his hand, getting to work. Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2, are so excited to see what their daddy has in store for them.

The video clip was set in record speed, but you can see Ben working on Henry’s drawing. The outlines of both boys were drawn as Ben added in the extra-special features that they asked for. Jessa explained in the caption that he drew cloaks, shields, and swords to make them appear to be superheroes. Spurgeon opted to have his dad draw a dragon on the front of the armor, while his little brother wanted an eagle on his.

The photos reveal the end results of Ben’s creative drawings. The sheets of brown paper were hung up in the boys’ rooms and they looked super-excited displaying them. Duggar fans were quick to comment on how much they loved that idea. They mentioned how they could use the drawings to teach them about “the armor of God.” Even Jana Duggar loved it.

Jessa Duggar has been on high-speed lately with sharing her two boys on social media. Fans were quite worried there for a while that something was wrong with her since she took a little break from posting. Now that she is back, she hasn’t hesitated to delight her followers by featuring sweet and special moments with Spurgeon and Henry.

TLC is bringing back a new season of Counting On this October. Jessa’s third pregnancy will be just one of the highlights, as well as the rest of the Duggar pregnancies. The birth of Ivy Jane was already aired earlier this summer, but you can bet that there will be much more coming up of her family. In addition, Jinger and Jeremy’s move to L.A. will be followed, as well as Joy-Anna and Austin’s terrible loss of their baby girl.