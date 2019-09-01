WWE News: Two Huge New Title Matches Confirmed For ‘Clash Of Champions’

The card full of championship matches has now grown by two.

This has already been a huge weekend for professional wrestling as there were two big pay-per-view events on Saturday night. As has always been the case with the sport, though, it’s already time to look at the next one. In just two weeks, WWE will present an event that is usually nothing but title matches and fans will be excited to know that two huge championship bouts have been confirmed for Clash of Champions.

On Saturday night, All Elite Wrestling held their All Out event which saw former WWE superstar Chris Jericho become the first-ever AEW World Champion. Right before that PPV took place, WWE held their NXT TakeOver UK event which was hard hitting and full of amazing talent.

On September 15, 2019, WWE will present their Clash of Champions pay-per-view which is typically filled with nothing but title matches. This year, the finals of the returning King of the Ring Tournament could also be on the card, but that remains to be seen.

With time running out until all of the gold is on the line, WWE has been adding more matches to Clash of Champions and one will be between two brands. WWE has confirmed that The New Day will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Revival at the PPV.

These two teams have had some big grudges with one another lately, and the “Wild Card Rule” will allow The Revival to go after the blue brand’s belts. This was not the only big title match added to Clash of Champions on Saturday, though.

It has been expected for a couple of weeks now, but the official Twitter of WWE confirmed that Shinsuke Nakamura will face The Miz with the Intercontinental Title on the line. These two have had issues for a bit and it is a match that makes a lot of sense, but there is much more behind it all.

Nakamura has formed a new friendship in the last few weeks and it is with Sami Zayn. Rumors are swirling that this could eventually lead to a feud between the two superstars but for now, the champion has to try and make it past The Miz with the belt still in his possession.

Here is the current and updated card for Clash of Champions as of September 1, 2019: