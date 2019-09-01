‘This Is Us’ Fans Blast Season 4 Trailer Featuring Supersized New Cast

The highly-teased birthday 'surprise' was a letdown for many viewers.

This Is Us fans received a gift for the Big Three’s birthday, but not all of them are happy about it. In honor of the August 31 birthday of Pearson siblings Kevin, Kate, and Randall (and their dad Jack!), This Is Us producers released a new trailer that introduced a slew of new cast members ahead of the show’s premiere event next month.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, the Labor Day weekend reveal gave fans of the NBC drama a first look at the Pearsons’ new extended family for Season 4 – and it’s a lot to take in.

In the new promo, a 1970s-era Rebecca (Mandy Moore) marvels to Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) about how a complete stranger can become such a “big part of your story” as a montage of new faces appear onscreen.

The montage features the previously announced Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time) in modern-day military gear. But in addition to Morrison, the clip also includes glimpses of Nick Wechsler (Revenge), Omar Epps (House) and When They See Us stars Asante Blackk and Marsha Stephanie Blake. Bahara Golestani (Animal Kingdom), Julian Silva (Queen of the South), Timothy Omundson (Pysch), and Auden Thornton (Bull) are also shown, and filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan also briefly appears in the clip.

Needless to say, the fast-placed reveal of so many new faces left some This Is Us viewers in a tizzy, especially since NBC had been teasing a big surprise for fans for weeks. It turns out, not everyone is a fan of the addition of so many new characters in an already supersized ensemble cast, as could be seen by the comments on the show’s Instagram teaser.

“So you literally made us wait days and days for this ‘one minute’ video that simply explains nothing,” one Instagram fan wrote.

“New show name: This Is What We Waited For? This isn’t an announcement, it’s a trailer,” another fired back.

Another viewer added that the surprise was a huge letdown that makes it seem as though the new season is going in a “completely weird” direction that makes no sense. Others pointed out that the addition of new characters means there will be fewer scenes with the show’s original characters.

“Who are these people?” another This Is Us fan asked. “So many new storylines to follow. It already feels like it’s a lot to follow with all the different timelines and now there’s basically a whole new cast of people?”

“If all these new characters means that Milo Ventimiglia gets less screen time, I’m gonna be super upset!” one commenter wrote.

Of course, diehard fans of This Is Us may recall that showrunner Dan Fogelman previously teased there would be a lot of new characters added for Season 4. Earlier this month, Deadline reported that the This Is Us creator promised that a big announcement would be coming at the end of August regarding “a lot of secret new cast members who are going to be a big deal.”

You can see the new trailer below.

This Is Us Season 4 premieres with the episode “Strangers” on Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.