Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Met Simon Cowell At The Malibu Chili Cook Off

Jinger Duggar is living her best life in LA with her family.

It’s just another fun-filled day for Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. On Saturday, they headed to the Malibu Chili Cook Off with their 1-year-old daughter Felicity. The family of three has been spending their free time checking out all the eating places that LA has to offer. This weekend was the chance to experience not only some yummy chili, but also to hobnob with a few celebrities.

Jinger and Jeremy have been documenting their new life in Los Angeles since they made their big move in July. If you take a look at their Instagram accounts, you can see all of the places they have been to. Most of them are different kinds of restaurants. The Counting On couple have become foodies, and they have already turned their little girl into one as well. According to Jeremy’s Instagram story, they attended the Malibu Chili Cook Off over the weekend where they did some sampling of the sweet and spicy food, enjoyed some carnival activities, and also got to hang out with Simon Cowell.

Well, maybe they didn’t really hang out with him, but the Vuolos did get a photo with the America’s Got Talent judge. Jeremy is standing next to Simon Cowell holding Felicity, while Jinger Duggar is on the other side of him. The 25-year-old mom is wearing a simple blue patterned dress with white sneakers. Simon is in his usual black t-shirt and jeans with a jacket wrapped around his waist. The Duggar son-in-law captioned the photo “Next step: Formal audition.”

While the three adults were all smiling at the camera, Felicity had the cutest expression on her face. She is seen staring over at the former American Idol judge with a look like she can’t believe that she got to meet an actual celebrity.

It also appears that Felicity may have had her first taste of chili at the event, as well as riding on her very first merry-go-round. Jinger posted a photo on her Instagram of her daughter sitting on a horse with her daddy holding onto her.

The Malibu Chili Cook Off has many celebrities who attend and this year celebs such as Cindy Crawford, Jamie Foxx, and Pink were there with their families. There may be even more photos coming up from Jinger and Jeremy’s experience at this yearly event.

Keep checking for more updates from both Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo on social media. They love to share their new experiences as they settle into life in LA. In addition, the new season of Counting On will include the couple’s big move from Texas with their daughter.