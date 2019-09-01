Kyle Richards To Reprise Role As Lindsey Wallace In ‘Halloween Kills’ Movie Sequel

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star first played the character in the 1978 horror flick 'Halloween.'

Kyle Richards is going from the Housewives to Halloween. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace in David Gordon Green’s upcoming movie sequel Halloween Kills, Page Six reports.

The 50-year-old former child star debuted the character in John Carpenter’s original Halloween film when she was just eight years old in 1978. Richards’ Lindsey Wallace was one of the children high schooler Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) babysat before villain Michael Myers attacked her.

Richards posted side-by-side shots of her and Curtis to Instagram to announce the news of her resurrected role. The Bravo star posted a black and white throwback from the original Halloween set which features her wearing braids as Curtis holds a carved pumpkin. The second shot shows the two women posing together at the Los Angeles premiere of the Halloween sequel last fall.

In the caption to her post, Richards wrote that she is “beyond honored” to be back as Lindsey Wallace. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran, whose acting credits also include Little House on the Prairie and ER, also revealed that she was always proud to have been part of the original Halloween movie, which was a pioneering horror film ahead of the slasher trend that dominated the 1980s.

The new Halloween sequel is one of two back-to-back films from the horror franchise set to open in 2020 and 2021. Curtis returned to the franchise last year to play Strode as a grandmother still haunted by the terror she endured 40 years prior. Richards did not appear in the hit 2018 film, although it wasn’t for lack of trying.

The mom of four told Us Weekly she desperately tried to score a role in the 2018 reboot of the 1978 horror hit, admitting to the outlet that she wanted to be in the movie “so badly.”

“I’ve never done this in my life … I literally reached out and said, ‘Can I be in it in any capacity? I’ll be an extra. I’ll do anything.’ But they didn’t think that it was going to fit in with the story or something.”

Curtis’ character was killed off in the 2002 movie Halloween: Resurrection, but the 2018 reboot overlooked the events in previous sequels from the horror franchise.

Halloween Kills will open Oct. 16, 2020, and the follow-up film, Halloween Ends, is set to be released Oct. 15, 2021. Curtis will star in both films, while Kyle Richards’ potential involvement in the 2021 film has not been announced.