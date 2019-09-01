Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Curves In Tiny Crop Top And Pencil Skirt

Jasmine Sanders is one of the most coveted models of the moment, and it’s not hard to see why.

The blonde beauty (also known as Golden Barbie) took to her Instagram page to post yet another photographic update from her trip to Italy, where she attended the Venice Film Festival. In the new picture, Jasmine flaunted her extremely enviable curves in a revealing outfit that fit her like a glove. She donned a tiny baby pink bandeau top with some ruffle details, which she paired with a black and white cheetah-print pencil skirt.

The chic ensemble allowed her to showcase her toned stomach and golden tan, and it also highlighted her famous curves. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit babe, who was named this year’s Rookie of the Year by the magazine, completed her look with a pair of white heeled sandals, a golden chain belt cinched around her tiny waist, as well as a couple of delicate accessories including a silver bracelet and a necklace.

She styled her signature long blonde curls into a super sleek high bun with a side part, and she sported some subtle makeup, including some mascara and a light nude-colored lipstick shade on her full lips. Jasmine posed in what appears to be a hotel room filled with beautiful furniture, and she gave the camera one of her intense sultry gazes.

The 28-year-old’s new post was a hit among her whopping 3.5 million Instagram followers, as it racked up around 30,000 likes and over 200 comments in just a few hours. And while many of her fans praised her for her beauty and her looks, it seems like she stirred up a very controversial conversation with her caption about the popular fruit-flavored, square-shaped candy that everyone grew up with — Starbursts!

Jasmine told her fans that they shouldn’t let anyone treat them “like a yellow starburst” (which is lemon-flavored and also known for being the least-beloved of them all) because they are a “pink starburst,” which is most kids’ favorite flavor. But her online followers were clearly not in agreement with that statement.

“What’s wrong with yellow Starburst? Yellow starburst is trying it’s best to satisfy people okay!” one particularly outraged person wrote, while someone else agreed, “I actually prefer yellow to orange so starburst is in the eye of the beholder.” Another online user wondered, “what if i like the yellow ones?,” and one person settled it by stating, “Yellow is my favorite though… Tw you look gorg!”