Watch SS Lazio Vs. AS Roma Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Derby Della Capitale Live Online

Only the second week of competition in the 2019/2020 Italian Serie A season brings the latest edition of the perhaps league’s most intense rivalry, when the two Roman teams, SS Lazio and AS Roma, square off in the Derby della Capitale, or Capital City Derby, a game that Roma will feel a greater need to win after an intense, season-opening draw with Genoa at the same Olympic Stadium in Rome. The two rivals rarely settle for draws, with only one in their last 11 derby matches, according to Sporting Pedia, and they score plenty of goals, with three of their last five meetings featuring goals by both sides, the type of action that seems likely to continue in the match that will live stream from Rome’s Olympic Stadium.

After firing in 15 goals in 31 Serie A matches last season, per ESPN FC stats, 29-year-old striker Ciro Immobile recorded two to open the season in last weekend’s 3-0 blanking of Sampdoria. Roma also got a goal from their talisman, 33-year-old Bosnian international Edin Džeko. But AS Roma also surrendered three to a Genoa team that missed relegation last season by only a single goal difference.

SS Lazio’s Simone Inzaghi is now the second-longest tenured head coach in Serie A, entering his fourth season, with only SPAL manager Leonardo Semplici now in his sixth. And this season, Inzaghi has taken to playing the “us against the world” card to motivate his team, grinning that “no one ever talks about us,” as quoted by ESPN. Roma by contrast have a brand new manager in Paulo Fonseca, taking over his first Serie A team. Roma has also overhauled nearly every facet of their on-field game, adding a new goalkeeper, new fullbacks, new center-backs, and new midfielders as well.

