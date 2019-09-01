Watch Arsenal Vs. Tottenham Hotspur Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch North London Derby Online

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur meet in the 186th North London derby that appears to be an early-season must-win for both teams.

As the English Premier League heads into the first international break of the 2019/2020 season, the most heated rivalry in the league takes center stage as Arsenal host arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the 186th North London derby on Sunday — a matchup that has been largely dominated by the Gunners who have won 77 of those meetings, per the BBC. Spurs have won 58 times with 50 matches drawn.

But beyond local bragging rights, the latest edition of the high-profile derby looks to be an early-season must-win for both sides — especially Spurs who are coming off a sluggish, 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle, per Soccerway, and are looking not much like the side that finished fourth on the table last year. The Gunners are also coming off a loss as they enter the derby match that will live stream on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of Sunday’s Arsenal FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur Premier League North London derby, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, September 1, at the 60,000-seat Emirates Stadium in Holloway, London, England.

In Italy and across central Europe kickoff will take place at 5:30 p.m. Central European Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 11:30 a.m. EDT, 8:30 a.m. PDT. In India, the Gunners vs. Spurs match starts at 9 p.m. on Sunday night, India Standard Time.

Arsenal’s loss last weekend came against Liverpool, the team that missed the Premier League title by a single point last season, and won the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners were little match for Liverpool, falling 3-1, as Newsweek reported.

Neither team can afford a second consecutive defeat, even though they season is only in Week 4. History would favor the Gunners in this derby matchup, taking place on their home ground where Spurs have won only two of 27 Premier League derby matches. While Tottenham shocked Arsenal away in last season’s League Cup by a 2-0 score, per Soccerway, that win may actually work against Spurs who have not won two straight away matches against Arsenal since 1925 and 1926.

Arsenal Manager Unai Emery (l) faces his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart, Mauricio Pochettino (r). Catherine Ivill / Dan Mullan / Getty Images

To watch the Arsenal FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League match stream live online from the Emirates, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Gunners-Spurs first North London derby of the season streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the North London derby live online for free without a cable login. Fans may register for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to catch Sunday’s Arsenal-Tottenham clash stream live for free.

Loading...

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live video stream of the North London derby opening weekend match by accessing the streaming video provided by Arsenal Player, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Extra will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the Saturday showdown. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a live stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app — though only SportsMax has the stream in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Throughout Africa, SuperSport has the live stream of Arsenal FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur, and ESPN Sur carries the match in South America. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.