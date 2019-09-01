Republicans Reportedly Fear Donald Trump Will Lose Suburbs In 2020

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Republican operatives in Washington are allegedly growing increasingly worried about President Donald Trump’s re-election chances. The GOP is reportedly focused on maintaining control over the U.S. Senate, which would help resist and obstruct the Democratic agenda, and they are not exactly confident that Trump will win in 2020.

Polls suggest that Republicans’ fears are not unfounded. Poll after poll has shown that Democratic front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders would beat Trump in a general election. Recent polling has even suggested that Trump would struggle against Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris.

Furthermore, as Reuters news agency reported, the yield curve recently inverted, stoking fears of an incoming economic recession — the curve had inverted prior to every recession in the last 50 years. Careful fiscal fine-tuning may help delay a major economic downturn, but the Trump economy is no longer roaring, according to data, which could make a significant impact on the 2020 presidential election.

There is another worrying sign for the president, and Washington Republicans have taken note of it. According to a new report from The Hill, Republicans fear Trump will lose suburban voters, a key voting block which helped carry him to victory in 2016.

In 2016, Trump won suburban voters by four points, according to exit polls, but his support has since melted. The Republican Party also lost the House of Representatives in 2018 largely because suburban women abandoned it, voting for the Democrats instead.

Six polls and more than 6,000 interviews show Trump's approval dropping | Analysis https://t.co/jHiiOJkojh pic.twitter.com/JY7Cu7NMUJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 26, 2019

The dynamic is set to repeat itself in 2020, some Republicans fear.

“I don’t foresee how it gets better for Trump in the suburbs this time around. I just don’t. In places in the suburbs, it’s very much dependent on the top of the ticket,” a Republican strategist said.

Another GOP strategist said that the Trump campaign’s best bet is to campaign on the economy.

“People generally feel good about it. The question is, can we convince people that it’s Republicans who are solely and singularly responsible for that? I think we can,” the strategist said.

The Trump campaign has also taken note of the president’s standing with suburban women, launching last week an initiative to women voters in suburban districts in preparation for the 2020 election.

Former Republican Representative Leonard Lance, ousted during the 2018 blue wave, said that the president is alienating suburban voters with his rhetoric, arguing that the Republican Party needs to “do a better job” in the suburbs if it wants to win in 2020.

“We have our work cut out for us in the suburbs. The strength of the Republican party has included the suburbs, and that obviously was not the case in 2018. And I have concerns,” Lance said.