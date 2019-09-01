Shocking Video Shows Moment Police Take Down Odessa Mass Shooter In Cinergy Movie Theater Parking Lot

Witnesses captured video of the moment police in Odessa, Texas, shot and killed a gunman who randomly fired at people from his vehicle, killing five and wounding at least 21 more.

A gunman apparently enraged by a police traffic stop went on a shooting rampage in Odessa, Texas, on Saturday, firing from his vehicle seemingly at random. The gunman, who remained publicly unidentified as of 11:30 p.m. CDT, killed five people and wounded 21 others, causing police to lock down the city of Odessa and its neighboring community of Midlands, Texas, according to a report by The Midland Reporter-Telegram.

The gunman, described by Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke as a white male in his 30s,, according to a Dallas Morning News report, stole a United States Postal Service truck and was chased into the parking lot of a Cingery movie theater in Odessa, where he was gunned down by police officers, in a moment caught on at least two shocking eyewitness videos, which can be viewed below on this page.

The Odessa mass shooting came just four weeks after another West Texas gun massacre, when 21-year-old Patrick Crusius opened fire at a WalMart, killing 22, as The Inquisitr reported.

Saturday’s horrifying shooting incident began at 3:13 p.m local time, according to a CNN report, when two Texas Department of Public Safety officers attempted to pull over a vehicle on Interstate 20, but before the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver fired several shots toward the police car, wounding one of the officers.

The above video was posted by Julie Vicknair, a witness who said on her Facebook page that she was planning to attend a movie at the Cinergy theater when the gunfire between police and the suspect broke out.

A second video, below, was taken by witness Alex Woods, who told CNN in an interview that he “thought, just get the whole thing on camera. It was such a surreal moment, I didn’t even know what was going on. I just kept the camera rolling,” as quoted by Raw Story.

Two more police officers were wounded in the exchange of gunfire with the suspect, according to an Odessa police spokesperson, quoted by The Midlands Reporter-Telegram.

Loading...

“The suspect then shot an Odessa Police Department officer, along with a Midland Police Department officer. Law enforcement officers returned fire, killing the suspect,” the OPD spokesperson said, describing the final confrontation in the movie theater parking lot.

"How many of these incidents do we have to see before we understand that we have to take action? …We all need to work to do something to strengthen our gun laws" – 2020 Candidate Julian Castro on Odessa shootings https://t.co/w21hiOXl2o — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 1, 2019

Former El Paso congressional rep Beto O’Rourke, now a Democratic candidate for president in the 2020 election, responded to the second mass shooting in Texas this month, saying via Twitter, “We don’t know how many have been killed. We don’t know the motivation. But here’s what we do know: This is f****d up.”