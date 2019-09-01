’13 Reasons Why’ Star Alisha Boe Wishes Her Character Killed Bryce Walker

The third season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why focuses almost solely on the death of Bryce Walker, played by Justin Prentice, and Alisha Boe wishes her character, Jessica Davis, could have played a bigger role in Bryce’s death, according to a report from TV Guide.

Bryce Walker is a rich Liberty High student, who captains the school’s football team and shines as pitcher on the school’s baseball team. He is also a serial rapist, who is known to take advantage of girls while they’re unconscious at parties or other gatherings. One night, Bryce assaults Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford, in his hot tub. As a result of the assault, Hannah kills herself, but not before recording a box of cassette tapes to explain why she made the decision to end her life. Bryce also rapes Boe’s character, and during Season 3, Jessica spends a lot of time trying to reclaim her body and end sexual assault at her high school.

Before Jessica’s role in Bryce’s murder was revealed during the season’s finale, viewers watched as she navigated and ultimately overcame the hurt and trauma that made her feel like a victim. Jessica rediscovered and reclaimed her body and sexual pleasure, she fell in love with Brandon Flynn’s Justin again, and she became a beacon of light for other students dealing with sexual assault.

But even with all that, it simply wasn’t enough for Boe. When asked about Jessica’s part in the murder, the actress said she wanted a little bit more.

“I was shocked, but I was also disappointed because I wanted to be the one. I wanted to be the one to actually do it…I was, twistingly enough, happy I was a part of it because it sense makes in the story of it,” she explained.

The show has already been renewed for a fourth and finale season, and when asked about Jessica’s happy ending, Boe said she doesn’t want her character to be completely healed because dealing with trauma of sexual assault is an ongoing process.

Loading...

“If you are Jessica, and you’ve gone through those experiences, it’s going to be an ongoing journey. But, to be able to use her experiences for the greater good in the future, and to have her have a purpose in the world to help others. That’s what she wants. She wants to help people.”

Boe went on to say that she hopes the show will wrap things up on a lighter note, and that her character will be seen leaving high school as “a strong, independent woman who’s not defined by her trauma.”

13 Reasons Why Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.