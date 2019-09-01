Shawn Mendes Finally Talks About ‘Relationship’ With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has finally opened up a bit about his “relationship” with Camila Cabello, but it seems like he really isn’t ready to give fans too many details. Us Weekly reports that a fan caught up with the “Treat You Better” singer after a recent concert and asked him for an update on his love life.

“Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff but it’s not just me in the relationship,” he said. “There’s another person involved and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding you know?”

Although there has long been speculation that they were romantically involved, the two have been showing off their public displays of affection recently. This change may have been triggered by the fact that Camila broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Mathew Hussey, back in late June.

As Us Weekly notes, the news caused trolls to unleash a slew of hateful messages toward Mathew and things got so bad that Camila had to speak out about it.

“To my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things. You doing that really hurts me, and it’s so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain,” she wrote on Twitter. “There’s a real person behind your tweets.”

As a relationship timeline published by Cosmopolitan Magazine notes, on July 4, Shawn and Camila were seen hanging out together and an eyewitness said that they were sitting very close to one another — in a way that implied that their relationship was more than platonic.

In mid-July, they were seen kissing each other at a cafe and they were later spotted making out again near a hotel swimming pool in Tampa.

These public displays of affection have led some to believe that the two might be faking this relationship for publicity. Shawn and Camila have a song together called “Señorita,” and the video for it is very steamy. They recreated the sensual vibe of the track during their performance of the song at the recent MTV Video Music Awards.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Spotify has named “Señorita” as the most-streamed song of the summer worldwide. It also became the No. 1 song on the Billboard 100 during the week of August 31. So, it’s clear that Shawn and Camila’s fans are buying what they’re offering. But only time will tell whether the “romance” between them is more than a showbiz fling.