Lennie James Reveals Biggest Regret About Leaving ‘The Walking Dead’

Fear the Walking Dead star, Lennie James, is revealing his biggest regret surrounding his The Walking Dead exit, according to a report from ComicBook.

James was introduced to viewers as Morgan Jones during Season 1 of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series, The Walking Dead. After the outbreak, Morgan and his family — his wife Jenny and their son Duane — evacuated their home in search of a refugee center. After losing his wife to a walker attack, he and Duane later cross paths with Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, who had just woken up from a coma. Morgan filled Rick in on the outbreak and the two men parted ways with the hopes of reuniting in Atlanta. Morgan and Rick end up losing each other in the new chaotic world, but later reunited in the show’s third season.

The reunion was bittersweet after Rick learned that Morgan had lost his son and had become slightly unhinged. Morgan remained a significant part of the storyline for several seasons until the actor exited the series to join its spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead.

James said the decision to switch shows was a difficult one, and he even sought advice from Lincoln before making up his mind, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Since the actor’s exit, The Walking Dead has changed quite a bit and the remaining survivors are now facing Alpha, played by Samantha Morton, Beta, played by Ryan Hurst, and their group of Whisperers. While chatting with Digital Spy, James revealed he regrets not getting to face off against Morton and Hurst’s villainous characters.

“They’re two actors I greatly admire and now regret I didn’t hang around longer so I could have done some work with them.”

James went on to say that the show’s current showrunner, Angela Kang, is doing an amazing job with the storytelling.

“I think she’s come in and very much made it her show and the way that she wants to tell the story, and I think it’s been great. And they’ve had to navigate some biggies, some real biggies in Rick moving on and the time jumps, and it’s been deft the way she’s handled it. It’s been fantastic,” he said. “I think it’s a very strong show at the moment, and possibly also they’ve got other changes coming up.”

He also said he’s excited to see how Kang moves the show forward.

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead air Sundays on AMC. The Walking Dead also returns to the network on Sunday, October 6.