Joy Corrigan Flaunts Her Assets In A Sheer Lace Bralette And Biker Shorts

Joy Corrigan sent pulses racing after posting a picture to Instagram where the American bombshell wore a sheer lace bralette. The picture seemed to channel a sexy businesswoman vibe, and Joy characteristically killed it.

In the caption, the North Carolina-native lamented her busy schedule. Joy certainly has a lot on her plate: in addition to modeling for publications like GQ, Sports Illustrated, and Galore, the blonde beauty has her own swimwear line, called Naked Species. This is on top of her social media updates, where Joy has a fandom of more than 681,000 followers.

The stunner then confessed in the sponsored post that one of the ways she keeps her calm despite her “hectic” life is with CBD oil.

In the picture, Joy wears a black lace bralette so sheer that her cleavage is wildly visible. Without a top, the blonde beauty is able to flaunt her tiny waist and washboard abs. Joy coupled the bralette with a pair of tight black biker shorts with Fendi printed stockings underneath. To keep warm in the autumn weather, the Miami transplant wore a hunter green jacket, as well as high-heeled booties.

Her hair is styled into a straight, chic, bob and her accessories include a number of layered gold necklaces and matching hoops.

The update earned over 2,300 likes and 132 within a few hours.

“Wow so so incredible,” wrote artist and musician Courtney Paige Nelson, adding a fire and cat-heart-eye emoji.

“Are you for real??” gushed Instagram model Arielle Ray.

“So beautiful,” concluded singer Marissa, with two shocked-face emoji.

Though Joy claimed that she found relaxation with her CBD pen, she also has other ways to unwind — such as watching tennis. The blonde beauty recently attended the U.S. Open and seemed to be enjoying herself immensely in a video she shared of herself.

In the clip, Joy wears high-waisted metallic shorts so tight they look almost painted on. The shorts were paired with a long-sleeved pink shirt with a sultry open back. Her hair was styled into loose waves.

Though Joy is court-side in the video, all eyes are on her as she twists and twirls to show off her fabulous figure. At one point, she shakes her booty before raising her arms in celebration of the event.

The upload earned over 16,000 likes and more than 530 comments.

“What a gorgeous smile,” gushed a fan.

“Killing it babe,” wrote another, adding three red heart emoji.

“You shine like a sun. So they can’t play the game,” joked a third.