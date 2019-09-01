Nina Dobrev Works Up Instagram In Tiny Pink Bikini

Nina Dobrev showed off her sexy bikini body yet again in a racy Instagram post on Saturday night. The former Vampire Diaries star wowed her fans in the skimpy swimwear, and they absolutely loved it.

In the sexy snapshot, Nina is seen rocking a baby pink bikini as she lays back in a lounge chair and soaks up some sun. The two-piece flaunted the actress’ ample cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy.

The photo was taken through a screen which had flowers sewn on it and obstructed the view a bit. However, Dobrev could still clearly be seen sporting her bikini during a day of relaxation.

Nina’s shoulder-length, dark hair was parted to the side and styled in straight strands that she pushed over her shoulder. She also donned a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses and some dangling earrings. The Degrassi alum wore a minimal makeup look in the snap, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, a nude lip, and shimmering highlighter on her face.

Fans loved the unique bikini photo so much that they flocked to the comment section of the post to gush over Nina.

“So pretty omg i can’t,” one social media user stated.

“I love you soooooo much,” another fan gushed.

“You’re perfect,” a third comment read.

“I like that your shades match the colors of the flowers,” another fan told the star in the comment section.

Nina, who is best known for playing Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries, shocked fans earlier this summer when she admitted that she and her co-star, Paul Wesley, didn’t like each other much while playing love interests on the show.

“Paul and I didn’t get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley, I didn’t like Paul Wesley. We really just didn’t get along the first maybe five months of shooting.” Dobrev said on the Directionally Challenged podcast, per USA Today.

“I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they’d be like, ‘Are you and Paul dating in real life?’ Because everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. We despised each other so much, that it read as love,” Nina told her former TVD co-stars Candice King and Kayla Ewell, who host the podcast.

Not long after the interview, Wesley confirmed Dobrev’s statements. The actor told Us Weekly that he and Nina did clash for the first couple of years they worked together, but have since developed a strong friendship.