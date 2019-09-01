Carmen Electra Flashes Her Cleavage With Elvira In Racy New Photo

Carmen Electra and Elvira — also known as Mistress of the Dark — have been two of pop cultures biggest sex symbols in the past, and they’re proving they’ve still got on social media.

Carmen took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sexy new photo of herself with Elvira as they both attended the Days of the Dead fan convention in Louisville, Kentucky this weekend. Both women showed up looking stunning and ready to show off their famous figures while interacting with fans.

Electra wore a see-through, fishnet outfit which flaunted her ample bust, flat tummy, tiny waist, and curvy hips. The top boasted leather elements and seemed to be bondage themed as it connected to a choker around Carmen’s neck. She paired the ensemble with some finger-less gloves and a black jacket.

Carmen had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in curls that fell all around her shoulders. She also added a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic eyeliner, long lashes, a bronzed glow, and a light pink lip color.

Meanwhile, Elvira wore her signature low-cut black dress and likely turned heads as her massive cleavage popped out of the top of the garment. The horror TV personality also sported black pantyhose, and black nail polish for the event. She had her black hair covered up with a hair scarf and donned some dark sunglasses to hide her eyes. She also rocked bright red lips and donned heavy pink blush on her cheeks for the outing.

As many fans know, Carmen Electra is very active on social media, and she made headlines earlier this summer when she took to her Instagram account to share a birthday tribute declaring her forever love for her former husband, musician Dave Navarro.

“Happy Birthday @davenavarro my eternal love for u is beyond words. We had this strange understanding for each other that resulted in lots of laughter, fun & and understanding! Ty 4 letting me be my true self and not judging my flaws. I mean …. the time out system really worked. So grateful we are still friends! I love u DN #happybirthday #tildeathdouspart,” the model captioned a snap of the pair together at their 2003 wedding.

Us Weekly reports that Carmen and Dave ended their marriage in 2007, but have always had a great love for one another. After a photo of the pair touching tongues surfaced in 2014 Navarro denied getting back together with his ex-wife, but he did reveal that they would always be the best of friends.