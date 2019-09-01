’90 Day Fiancé’: Laura And Aladin Jallali Add A Third To Their Bedroom

Laura Jallali is still adapting to her new life with husband Aladin on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, according to a report from E! News.

Laura met and fell in love with Aladin, a 29-year-old personal trainer living in Qatar, and decided to uproot her life in America and move to her beau’s home country to start a new life with him. When the 51-year-old woman arrived, she began learning more about the country’s laws and expectations for women, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During an earlier episode of the show, Laura met her husband’s boss, who took pleasure in informing her that according to Qatari, Aladin has the right to marry multiple women with or without her permission. Later in the episode, the decided to go shopping, and Aladin began criticizing the way his wife dressed while urging her to start wearing more conservative clothing.

The couple has also been struggling in the sex department. In an effort to spice things up, Laura suggested using a vibrator in the bedroom. This didn’t sit well with Aladin, and the man ended up storming out of the couple’s shared home, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During this week’s episode, Laura hopes to have some alone time with her man, but is informed that she and her husband would be sharing their bedroom with another person.

“I am totally exhausted, and I am looking forward to have some alone time, just me and him,” Laura explains, after arriving in Tunisia for their traditional multi-day wedding ceremony.

The traditional ceremony also means the couple are not allowed to sleep in the same room alone.

“Somebody will be with us in the room,” Aladin says, as his mother enters the bedroom.

“There, obviously, is not going to be any jiggy-jiggy going down tonight,” Laura says. “But this is their culture, so I just got to roll with it.”

Loading...

Laura isn’t the only American woman dealing with a culture shock on the 90 Day Fiancé series.

Rebecca Parrot, who traveled to meet her boyfriend, Zied Hakimi, in Tunisia, recently opened up about an incident on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where she and Zied got into a heated argument because of her outfit, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

While hanging out in a bar, Rebecca removed the jacket Zied insisted she wear and other patrons were immediately drawn to Rebecca’s colorfully tattooed arm. Zied didn’t like other men looking at his lady, and started threatening the people around him. Despite his behavior, Rebecca said it was her mistake for removing the jacket in the first place.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, while 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays on the same network.