’90 Day Fiancé’s’ Nicole Nafziger Nearing Four-Year Anniversary With Azan, Fans Get Heated

Nicole Nafziger shared a brand new Instagram post today, and it was a screenshot of her and her daughter, May, FaceTiming with Azan Tefou. The 90 Day Fiancé star has been going back and forth with her Moroccan lover for a while now, and many fans have been keeping up with them.

Nafziger reflected on the four years she’s been with Azan in the captions and sounded hopeful about their future.

The Instagram post showed Azan smiling in a dark room, as May’s face took up most of the screen with Nicole to her right. It’s been liked over 7,600 times and plenty of people stopped by with a comment or two.

There were some haters in the mix, but also, many fans encouraged Nicole to ignore the negativity. It’s hardly the first time that the couple has been on the receiving end of criticism, with Azan’s motives constantly being questioned both on-air and off-air.

“Still on FaceTime,” observed a fan.

“That’s how long distance can be,” responded Nicole.

“How does he support u? Just curious as to your mind set, no trying to be a troll,” asked another fan.

This question kicked off a barrage of comments, as people argued about whether Nicole lives with her mom or in her own apartment. There were also arguments about how much she makes and whether she supports Azan, as was revealed in a prior episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

But that’s not to say that all the comments were negative. There were plenty of people who stopped by with their good wishes.

“Girl I lasted five years coming back and forth from Mexico to the U.S with my daughter as well to go see my husband. He is finally with us! It will all be worth it,” encouraged a fan.

“Nice. I’m glad to see Azan got a job and is working really hard to eat healthy and get into shape for you and May and also that he is saving for your future and your marriage. Congrats!” said another fan.

Meanwhile, Azan hasn’t been posting on Instagram all that much. His newest updates all show him working out, with his most recent photo showing him from behind at the gym.

Interestingly enough, there are tons of comments about how people suspect that Nicole is behind the social media page, instead of Azan. One person in particular thought that Azan doesn’t know English well enough to come up with such clever hashtags.