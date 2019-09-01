‘This Is F*cked Up,’ Says Beto O’Rourke After West Texas Mass Shooting

On Saturday, as The Texas Tribune reported, a gunman killed five people and wounded more than a dozen others. The shooting started in Midland and then proceeded to Odessa, Texas, according to officials, who say that the shooter was a white male in his 30s.

The Midland-Odessa shooting comes less than a month after a similar tragic happening in El Paso, which left 22 dead and more than 20 wounded.

Democratic presidential candidate and El Paso native Beto O’Rourke is sounding the alarm, and calling for gun control, according to The Daily Beast.

During a campaign event in Virginia, O’Rourke urged Congress to take action, calling for gun control legislation. The White House hopeful gave an emotional speech before a crowd of supporters, saying that “there is no reason that we have to accept this as our fortune.”

“Not sure how many gunmen, not sure how many people have been shot. Don’t know how many people have been killed, the condition of those who have survived,” he began.

“Don’t know what the motivation is, do not yet know the firearms that were used, or how they acquired them,” O’Rourke continued.

“But we do know that this is f*cked up,” he said.

O’Rourke slammed Congress for not even passing bills for universal background checks, and for refusing to close “loopholes” in gun laws.

As The Daily Beast notes, following the El Paso mass shooting, O’Rourke became a vocal advocate of aggressive gun control measures, urging Republicans in Congress to join their Democratic colleagues and take action.

In the aftermath of the El Paso shooting, as The Inquisitr reported, O’Rourke repeatedly suggested that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric is to blame for the shooting, which is thought to be racially motivated, given that the perpetrator appears to be a white supremacist who allegedly authored a manifesto prior to committing the crime.

According to O’Rourke, the president’s description of El Paso as a dangerous, crime-ridden city, coupled with his inflammatory rhetoric against immigrants, “helped to cause somebody to drive more than 600 miles” to kill people.

Much like after the El Paso shooting, other Democrats are following O’Rourke’s lead, and calling for gun control legislation, according to The Hill.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Montana Governor Steve Bullock, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and others have all expressed condolences to the victims’ families, echoing O’Rourke, and urging their colleagues in Congress to pass gun control legislation.