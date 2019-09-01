Jordyn Woods Steams Up Instagram In Skin-Tight Top

Jordyn Woods is smoking hot in her latest Instagram post, and her fans likely noticed the sexy snapshot, which the model posted to her story on Saturday.

Kylie Jenner’s former best friend is seen steaming up the social media site in a skin-tight tank top, which boasted silver button embellishments and a low cut to flaunt Jordyn’s ample cleavage. The skimpy gray shirt also showcased Woods’ toned arms.

Jordyn posed with a sultry look on her face for the selfie, as she donned a full face of makeup for the photo. Woods rocked long, dark lashes, pink eye shadow, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

Jordyn had her long hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head and accessorized the sexy look with a pair of large, silver hoop earrings as well as a dainty silver chain with a cross pendant around her neck. She also appeared to carry a black bag over her shoulder.

Woods gave no caption or context to the photo, and simply posted a tiny black heart emoji to add a bit of flair to the picture of herself in the comfy and casual ensemble.

As many fans know, Jordyn and her longtime best friend, Kylie Jenner, had a falling out earlier this year after Woods allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the then-boyfriend of Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian. The pair have not been seen together since, but fans can’t help but wonder if they’ll ever reconcile and mend their friendship.

According to Teen Vogue, Jordyn was recently asked about her friendship breakup with Kylie, and revealed that nothing can feel as bad as when when she lost her father, saying everything else pales in compassion.

“The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father. Everything doesn’t feel as intense as that. Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and… life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That’s part of the process, ” Woods said of the death of her dad, who passed away from cancer in 2017.

As for Jenner, she’s said to be completely over the drama of her friendship with Woods.

“Kylie is just over it. She has her circle of friends now that she is happy with. She wants to live as drama-free as possible. She just doesn’t need Jordyn in her life. Unfollowing her on Instagram was kind of the last step to break away from Jordyn,” a source told People.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Jordyn Woods’ sexy photos by following the model on social media.