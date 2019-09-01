Ryan Edwards Gets Candid About His Past In New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion Clip

The cast of Teen Mom OG have been sharing their lives on the hit reality show for a decade. Over the years, fans have followed their ups and downs and this past season was perhaps one of the most dramatic seasons yet. The season finale recently aired and the Teen Mom OG reunion special will air Monday night on MTV. On Saturday, the official Teen Mom Twitter account released an all-new preview in which Ryan Edwards opens up about his past.

Sitting opposite of Dr. Drew, the clip shows Ryan opening up about his troubled past saying, “I don’t know really what made me start using heroin and, once I did, I never went back.”

Fans of the show may recall that Ryan was arrested in the past and has been in and out of rehab. Most recently, he was in rehab in October 2018 when his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, gave birth to the couple’s first child together. He was released shortly after and was home with his family for the holidays. However, he was arrested in January 2019 and spent a few months behind bars before being released in April.

In the same clip, Dr. Drew and Nessa sit down with Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney. Together, Ryan and Maci share their 10-year-old son Bentley. In the clip, Nessa asks Maci what her thoughts were on the “jail sentencing.” Maci replies that she was “definitely shocked.”

Maci and Ryan were first introduced to viewers on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. It was on that episode that the couple found out they were expecting a baby together. After Maci gave birth to their son, the couple tried to make their relationship work, but the two eventually split.

Over the years, the two tried to co-parent together for their son and their drama played out on the hit show Teen Mom OG. Maci eventually met and moved on with Taylor McKinney. Together, the two have had two children together — a daughter named Jayde and a son named Maverick. Ryan married his wife Mackenzie in 2017. They welcomed their first child together in October 2018. Earlier this year, fans were shocked when Mackenzie took to her Instagram to reveal that she was pregnant again. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie shared the news that she and Ryan are expecting a baby girl together.

Fans can tune in to the Teen Mom OG reunion and hear more from Ryan on Monday on MTV.