NBA Rumors: Jaylen Brown Could Receive ‘Godfather Offer’ In 2020 Free Agency, Per ‘NBC Sports’

The 2020 NBA free agency class continues to get shallow as players who are entering the final year of their contract ink a new deal with their current teams. From Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green and Brooklyn Nets small forward Caris LeVert, another talented player would no longer be hitting the free-agent market next summer – Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets. In a Twitter post, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Gordon agreed to sign a four-year, $74 million contract extension with the Rockets.

According to Jacob Jamenker of NBC Sports Boston, Eric Gordon’s decision to sign a contract extension with the Rockets will not only affect teams who are aiming to boost their roster in the 2020 NBA free agency, but it is also expected to have an impact on teams like the Boston Celtics who have players that will become free agents next summer. With players like Gordon, Draymond Green, and Caris LeVert no longer available, Jamenker believes that Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who is set to become a restricted free agent, could receive “Godfather offer” from a “talent-needy team” next summer.

“With the dearth of talent projected to be available on the market next offseason, Jaylen Brown could now garner significant attention as a restricted free agent. With fewer high-quality players to spend big bucks on, a talent-needy team with cap space could choose to make Brown a Godfather offer in the hopes that the Celtics won’t be willing to match. The C’s would have the right to match any deal. But with extensions due for some of their other young talent, namely Jayson Tatum, they will have to be careful with how much they spend to retain financial flexibility.”

It won’t definitely be a surprise if Jaylen Brown really gets a “Godfather offer” in the 2020 NBA free agency. Since being drafted as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown has shown the potential of a player who could become a legitimate NBA superstar in the league. When Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward went down with injuries in the 2017-18 NBA season, Brown was one of the young players who stepped up and led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals where they forced a Game 7 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics will have until October 21 to offer Jaylen Brown a contract extension. If they let the deadline pass without giving him a new deal, the Celtics should prepare themselves to match the “Godfather offer” from other NBA teams or lose Brown as a free agent without getting anything valuable in return.