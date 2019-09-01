Ashley Alexiss Suns Her Buns In Paradise Wearing Tiny Red Bikini Bottoms

Model Ashley Alexiss put her backside on display while she anticipated her upcoming vacation to paradise. Sometime next week, the buxom beauty plans to be back in the heavenly location, and she prepared her Instagram followers with a tantalizing glimpse of herself the last time she got to go.

In the image, Alexiss lays over the ocean on a see-through netted deck. In the picture, the model’s long wavy locks cascade down her back to her waist. She laid on her stomach with one leg popped up in the air, and her head rested on her hand. Alexiss appeared to gaze at the beautiful blue ocean water below her. Tiny red bikini bottoms in a thong style showcased her ample backside in the picture.

Several thousand people hit the “like” button on the post, and many took the time to leave a comment about the upcoming trip to the Maldives.

“What a beautiful place, looks so relaxing,” replied a follower.

“What an amazing sight,” another fan wrote.

“@ashalexiss…. Take us with you!!!” another follower pleaded.

While the model will not be able to take her 1.8 million Instagram followers on the trip to the exotic location, she can transport them there when she shares pictures of her escapades in the region. No doubt, many of Alexiss’s fans plan to keep an eye out for some thrilling new posts from her in the coming days as she enjoys some fun in the sun.

Earlier today, in her Instagram story, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model shared some clips of her dog Lillian. The pooch and Alexiss’s husband, Travis Yohe, napped together while she took a short video of the occasion writing, “the cutest thing you’ll see today” on top of the clip. The two loves of her life appeared to be tuckered out from a long day of entertainment.

For Labor Day, Alexiss promoted her own brand with a sale, and a stunning nautical bikini, according to The Inquisitr. In the sexy pose, the model pulled down the center of her halter style bikini top playfully, and the caption gave followers all the details about the stunning swimsuit in case they wanted to make a purchase. The brand is based on the concept that beauty is not a size, and it offers premium swimwear in sizes XS through 3X along with a few t-shirts and hoodies featuring her slogan.

It looks like fans of the curvaceous model will get a treat next week as Alexiss shares pieces of her trip on the popular social media platform.