‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska And Daughter Layne Twin In Jean Jackets For Birthday Celebration

On Thursday, both Chelsea Houska and her daughter Layne celebrated their birthdays. While Chelsea celebrated turning 28-years-old, the day marked her youngest child turning 1-year-old. Chelsea posted photos on their birthday, but on Saturday, the family celebrated.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the family celebrating Layne’s first birthday. In the first photo, Chelsea is sitting next to Layne and their backs are facing the camera. Both mom and daughter are wearing matching jean jackets, but each say something different. Chelsea’s jacket reads “mama” while Layne’s reads “babe.” Chelsea and Layne are both wearing matching colored shoes, both red.

The second photo shows Layne’s big sister Aubree giving her a kiss. Chelsea is holding baby Layne as she leans in for Aubree to kiss her on her cheek. Another photo is a family picture featuring Layne with her family. Chelsea is holding Layne while she smiles big for the camera. Cole DeBoer is standing beside his wife and daughter while their son Watson stands in front of Cole. Aubree is standing beside Chelsea.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea shared a sweet message her husband left for her on her birthday. She shared the picture to her Instagram stories that showed a piece of wood with a handwritten message.

“Happy Birthday my sweet perfect wife, we can’t thank you enough for this incredible life, you are always full of love and joy, My soulmate forever, raising these girls and boy, you show your love and passion for us all, and can birth our children without even taking a Tylenol. You are amazing and we love you.”

Loading...

Chelsea Houska has been appearing on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Over the years, fans have followed her ups and downs. She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. Chelsea then went on to share her life on Teen Mom 2. She met Cole DeBoer in 2015 and the two married in 2016. They welcomed their son Watson in 2017. A little over a year later, the couple revealed they were expecting another baby. Chelsea’s pregnancy and Layne’s birth were shown on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2.

An all-new season of Teen Mom 2 will premiere on MTV next month. Fans can tune in on Tuesday, September 10 to catch up with Chelsea Houska and the rest of the cast.