Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Speed Up Plans’ To Move To Los Angeles, Sources Say

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have famously suffered a frosty relationship with the British press, and now it seems that the royal couple have found a way to escape the tabloids: a move to Los Angeles. According to The Daily Mail, friends of the redheaded prince and his former Suits actress wife are in “victim mode,” which has caused the pair to seriously consider a move from the United Kingdom, and Los Angeles is allegedly at the top of the list.

Palace sources claimed that whispers about a California move went into overdrive after the Duke of Sussex turned down his father’s offer for an estate in Hertfordshire. Reportedly, the land had been earmarked for Harry as part of a decades-long plan by the Prince of Wales to give his second son a grand home.

“In the 1980s, it was decided baby Harry would one day have a family and want to build an estate. Charles has discussed Herefordshire, thinking he’d love it,” a source said of Prince Charles’s scheme.

“Perhaps back then they were expecting Harry would marry a Sloaney nursery teacher who would love nothing more than running an estate. Fast forward to 2019, and that dream seems deeply old-fashioned, not to mention unrealistic,” the insider added.

Friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim that the couple are in “victim mode.” Despite receiving a string of bad PR, the two believe that they need to change their environment rather than their actions, and Los Angeles is thus appealing to the pair.

Currently, Harry and Meghan live in Frogmore Cottage. However, rumors have circulated the two might move to Canada, Africa, or even Australia, after a feud with Prince William seemed to cause a rift in the royal family fabric.

Loading...

Though Los Angeles is not a city in the Commonwealth, it is nonetheless reported to be high on the list of possibilities for Harry and Meghan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the duke and duchess likely had plans to purchase a home in Los Angeles, so it is not far-fetched to image a holiday home turning into a permanent abode.

Sterling Davis / Unsplash

Part of the reason for the rumored realty purchase was to be closer to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. Doria, who still resides in the City of Angels, has been reported to be very close to her daughter, and makes a potential move to Los Angeles all the more likely. Meghan has often spoken in interviews about her love for the city, and some friends believe that the pair might already have made a clandestine trip to her hometown.