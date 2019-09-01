Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding Will Be Crazy Religious With ‘Pastor Friends’ In South Carolina

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding plans are all their fans can talk about. The 25-year-old singing superstar and his 22-year-old wife may have tied the knot in a low-key courthouse last year, but their marriage is set to be marked via a full-blown wedding.

Justin’s father has spoken to TMZ regarding the plans, with words that seemed to suggest that religion was going to factor into the nuptials on a whole other level.

“As Christians and as believers, they understand that if you don’t have God’s spirit working in your marriage, then it makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness. They are going to have a lot of their pastor friends and their Christian friends around them at this time.”

As TMZ reports, Stephen Baldwin also pointed towards the high-profile couple opting for South Carolina as the wedding location, although he did not provide anything more specific. The September 30 wedding date was, however, mentioned in the report, alongside Stephen saying that the couple is “excited” about having a “very fun wedding.”

Despite their Hollywood power couple status, Hailey and Justin seem to put religion first. There doesn’t seem to be a weekend that these two aren’t snapped heading to church by the paparazzi, with Justin himself often taking to social media to document his faith-based attitudes. Justin recently led a worship service at a Los Angeles church, per CBN News.

Justin spoke to the congregation with a mention of Judah, alongside saying that he didn’t want people to think that his appearance was, in any way, a “show.” Justin seemed to voice the opinion that religion has pulled him through the hardest times in his life.

For Justin and Hailey’s fans, the relationship’s progress appears to be getting the thumbs-up. While the couple’s marriage came completely out of the blue and was only confirmed via a social media post from Justin announcing that he’d tied the knot, the singer’s fans appear pumped to see how he has progressed – both as an individual and a married man.

Religion does seem to be sweeping Hollywood. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been making headlines for the rapper’s weekly “Sunday Service,” with the couple naming their May-born son Psalm. Sister Kourtney Kardashian recently took to her Poosh lifestyle website with a pastor-centric blog post. Clearly, though, faith isn’t just for the Kardashian-Jenners.

Fans wishing to see more of Hailey and Justin should follow their social media accounts.