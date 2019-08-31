Aussie Stunner Madi Edwards Stuns In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Madi Edwards is sizzling in her most recent social media share.

As fans of the Australian-born beauty know, Madi is no stranger to showing off her fit and fabulous figure to fans on her social media page. Whether she’s clad in a bikini, crop top, or some sort of other outfit — she always looks stunning. Edwards has already racked up a following of over 688,000 followers and with each and every photo that she shares on her account, she earns a ton of attention.

In the most recent image that was shared with fans, the model tags herself on James Street where she strikes a sexy pose outside. In the shot, Madi stands in front of a beautiful white brick structure while looking off into the distance and wearing a serious look on her face. Madi wears her long, blond locks down and curled as well as a face full of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

While clad in a tiny pair of daisy dukes that show off her long and lean legs, Edwards wears a chic black belt as well as an electric blue sweater that drapes off of her body. She completes the look with a pair of sunglasses on her head and a dainty gold necklace. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Madi rave reviews with over 8,000 likes in addition to 60-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the image to gush over her amazing figure while countless others asked her where she got her outfit. A few other followers had no words for the snapshot and commented with emoji instead.

“She’s back and hotter than ever,” one Instagram user raved.

“Hey Gorgeous Your instagram is amazing, we’d like to collaborate with you, DM us!” another fan commented with a flame emoji.

“Hello you are so beautiful girl,” one more wrote.

This summer, the stunner has been living her best life. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the social media sensation sat at an unnamed restaurant in Australia, posing at a wooden table with a wicker chair. The model looked right into the camera for the photo op, flashing her pearly whites in the shot while clad in a skimpy pink bikini top. Madi wore her long, blonde locks pulled back in a high topknot and rocked a face full of makeup in the image, including pink lipgloss.

She coversed some of her face in a pair of black, circular sunglasses and accessorized the look with a necklace and a pair of dangly earrings. That shot amassed almost 10,000 likes.