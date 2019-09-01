Gigi Hadid Shares Touching Posts On Instagram After Grandmother’s Death

Gigi Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, passed away after a battle with cancer. She was 78-years-old. On Instagram, Gigi posted touching photos to pay tribute to Ans.

In one photo, Ans holds a very young Gigi in her arms while and gives her a kiss on the cheek. Gigi looks angelic in the shot and appears to even be wearing a pair of little wings in the photo.

The post has inspired an outpouring of support from Gigi’s fans and celebrity friends who expressed their condolences in the comments.

“Sending you and the family love and light,” wrote luxury fashion designer, Jeremy Scott.

“Two beautiful angels. Sending you so much love!” wrote model Meghan Roche.

There are also comments filled with hearts and other emoji from Kris Jenner, Olivia Culpo, model Doutzen Kroes, and several of Gigi’s non-celebrity fans.

In a previous post, Gigi wrote a longer tribute to Ans and opened up about why she was inspired by her. According to the caption, her grandmother survived cancer diagnoses six times during her life, which is a testament of how strong she was. Gigi also described Ans as an “honorable guide” that will be with the family forever.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, also posted a long tribute to her mother on her own Instagram page.

“RIP my guardian angel Mama,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote. “Thank you for loving me the way the way that you did and for making me the woman that I am today.”

Yolanda posted a series of black and white photos of her mother in which she’s showing off modelesque poses which is an ability that she likely handed down to her daughter and her grandchildren.

Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid also paid tribute to her grandmother on Instagram. Like her mother, Bella wrote a long caption for her post, calling Ans her “spirit animal, idol, twin.”

“I am so grateful for the backbone that was built by her, and for giving birth to my best friend and my everything @yolanda.hadid,” she added.

In June, the family celebrated Ans’ birthday at the family’s farm in Pennsylvania. As Bravo reports, Yolanda shared a slew of photos from the celebration in which you can see her, the Hadid sisters, and Anwar spending time with their “Oma.” Even the horses came to the table, eliciting smiles from Ans and everyone else.