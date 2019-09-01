Iskra Lawrence Sizzles In A Black Lace Bra And Leather Pants

Body positive model Iskra Lawrence may be known for her sunny disposition, but she’s certainly not afraid to let her sultrier side show. This weekend, she did just that by posting a picture to Instagram where she modeled a lacy black bra and black leather pants.

It has been a busy year for Iskra, and she keeps moving from high to high. Forbes named her as a 30 Under 30 for Europe within the Art & Culture category. In addition, she landed the cover of Glamour, which declared her one of the world’s new supermodels. Finally, Iskra found love with songwriter Philip Payne.

This latest post is another example of one of Iskra’s recent accomplishments: winning a contract with the clothing company Persona by Mariana Rinaldi. In the double-picture update, Iskra channels her inner bad girl by flaunting her cleavage in a black lace bra. Paired with the bra is a pair of high-waisted black faux leather pants. Completing the outfit is a leopard print zip-up jacket, large gold hoop earrings, and white sneakers.

In the first picture of the post, Iskra stands in front of a striped multicolor wall, smiling cheerfully while holding a pink French macaron. Save a little bit of eyeliner and mascara, she is barefaced, and her hair is naturally styled. In the second picture, Iskra smolders at the camera in a close-up of the model.

The pictures soon won nearly 115,000 likes and around 440 comments.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a fan, adding three heart-eye emoji.

“How many fire emojis am I allowed?” joked a second, flooding her comment with the aforementioned emoji.

“Such a killer outfit!!! You look gorgeous,” echoed a third.

Despite Iskra’s sultry look, come Saturday, the model seemed to be feeling a much more relaxed vibe. The British beauty posted a picture where she was modeling sweatpants. Despite the loose fit, she still managed to look gorgeous.

In the photo, Iskra wears light grey joggers with a black t-shirt with Fila printed on it in white. In the first picture, she straddles a black chair. In the second, she stands in front of a white wall to give the camera full view of her fabulous figure. The third is a close-up of her stunning face as the camera catches the blonde bombshell mid-laugh.

The throwback triple-post upload earned nearly 73,000 likes and 464 comments.

“You make me feel like I can do anything. I love youuuu so much,” wrote in a fan inspired by Iskra’s body positivity.

“Such a stunner!” gushed another fan.