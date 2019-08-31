Peter Mandelson Captured In Photo Shopping With Jeffrey Epstein In Caribbean

The Independent reports that pictures have surfaced of former British Cabinet minister Peter Mandelson shopping in the Caribbean with convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly took his own life earlier this month. The photos were reportedly taken in 2005 at the luxury resort island of St Barts when Epstein was under investigation for sex offences, which eventually led to his arrest and 13-month jail sentence in 2008.

Epstein has been tied to many famous people, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew. As for Mandelson, he reportedly met with Epstein on occasions outside of the Caribbean. For example, Virginia Roberts, one of Epstein’s alleged sex slaves, claims she was introduced to Mandelson at a dinner party at Epstein’s New York town home.

“I never heard of Jeffrey knowing Tony Blair, but he did know Peter Mandelson,” she said. “I remember him being at the house in New York and I was introduced to him at a dinner party.”

“He and Jeffrey talked business together. I assumed they were in business together. I was never asked to give him [Mandelson] a massage.”

Per The Daily Mail, Mandelson is reportedly a long-time friend of Ghislaine Maxwell, the 57-year-old British socialite who was — according to a New York Times report — the highest in command in Epstein’s sex ring. She has also been linked to Jean-Luc Brunel, a French model agency boss who The Inquisitr reported is accused of drugging and raping models. However, Brunel denies that allegations.

Peter Mandelson pictured with Jeffrey Epstein in 2005 https://t.co/7tGo1aRm1x — The Independent (@Independent) August 31, 2019

According to the source that sent the photo of Epstein and Mandelson to The Daily Mail — along with other photos — it’s hard to believe that the British Labour politician didn’t know what Epstein was up to in his spare time.

“You hear so many people who were there, or who knew and spent time with Epstein, now saying, ‘Oh, we never suspected anything bad was happening,’ or ‘We never thought the girls were being exploited,'” they said, adding that the photos of Epstein reveal that he was clearly surrounding himself with teenagers.

Mandelson is reportedly long-time friends with Andrew, who admitted to his friendship with Epstein but denied knowing anything of his sex crimes. Per Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper, a resurfaced photo shows Andrew at a party in 2000 with Maxwell, Trump and is then-girlfriend Melania Knauss, who ended up marrying the current President years later. The photo is reportedly the first public image that shows the quartet together in one location.