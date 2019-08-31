Larsa Pippen Heads Out On The Town While Wearing A Major Cleavage Bearing Crop Top

Larsa Pippen often enjoys starting her night by posing for a picture while showing off what she is wearing with her social media followers. In terms of her fashion choices on the last day of August, the pretty television personality continued the ritual by documenting her wardrobe worn for a night out on the town with her pals.

For this Labor Day weekend outing, the Real Housewives of Miami star rocked a casual look that was simple, yet sexy. Larsa wore worn-out, waist-high, skintight jeans to enjoy the adventure with her unspecified female friends.

She also planted her dainty feet into partially see-through stilettos that perfectly revealed painted pink toenails that matched her manicure. She accessorized with a pair of dainty silver earrings and two matching statement necklaces.

The 45-year-old celebrity also put on a black crop top, showing her taut tummy, as the featured aspect of her sartorial selections. The front of the abbreviated blouse was styled like a corset with black strings holding the top together. That aspect of her appearance, along with the plunging sweetheart neckline, served up plenty of the buxom beauty’s ample cleavage.

From among her 1.8 million followers, fan comments issued after less than an hour of her sexy upload tended to be short and to the point.

“Gorgeous Larsa,” said one fan.

“Sublime,” shouted another, adding a couple of fire emoji for effect.

“Good lord,” spouted a particularly enamored fan.

“WOW,” stated yet another person who cleverly used a kissy-face emoji in place of the letter O.

Other followers were rendered speechless, using emoji to take the place of actual words about how they were feeling. In fact, one admirer posted dozens of the telling symbols, including a number of OK emoji, 100 emoji, red rose emoji and red heart emoji punctuated by a crown emoji, a diamond emoji and a sunshine emoji.

Meanwhile, Larsa needed a break and a good time after having been trolled by rumors she felt compelled to address in an Instagram story, according to The Inquisitr on August 29.

Larsa allegedly “was seen leaving a Hollywood bash with Ben Simmons, the ex-boyfriend of Kim’s younger sister Kendall Jenner” but NBA star Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife was not letting the accusations lie without first speaking up about them.

She said, “I never even saw [Ben], let alone left with him. He dated my [best friend, Kim Kardashian’s] sister and I would never.”

And so, with that matter clarified and locked down, Larsa Pippen went on to enjoy her Labor Day weekend by enjoying a girls’ night out with her friendly female posse.