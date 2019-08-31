Details Surrounding Yazmin Oukhellou & James Lock Split Finally Emerge

News that Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock split shook The Only Way Is Essex fans to their core. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that Yazmin revealed she had started dropping hints that she wanted James to pop the question as she was ready to settle down and start a family.

Moreover, the duo had taken time away from TOWIE to work on each other while building the wellness retreat together in Marrakech.

While the duo broke up over a month ago, neither Yaz or James had been very vocal about the details surrounding their split. As The Inquisitr reported, TOWIE fans obsessed over the break-up as they took to each of Yazmin’s Instagram posts demanding details on what happened.

While the TV personality never outright said anything about her split from Lock, she did appear to be taking digs at him in the captions of her bikini-clad snaps as she discussed being on her own and not needing anyone else.

According to a recent report by The Sun, details surrounding the reason why Yazmin and James broke-up are finally emerging. Lock has officially been accused of cheating on Yazmin. As those who follow the reality series couple know, they had been an item for over two years before the split.

A source close to the show explained that intense scenes will play out in TOWIE revealing the truth as Yaz gets on her hands and knees and begs a woman for answers.

“Yaz and Lockie have been at loggerheads and it’s been a rather toxic split. She and Lockie recently had an argument where she confronted him about his apparent cheating. Yaz said, ‘I was on my hands and knees to this girl, begging her, asking if she had slept with my boyfriend, if my boyfriend had cheated on me and she said she had,'” the source explained.

The source also told the publication that Lock denies the claims that he was unfaithful. James insists he was loyal to Yaz while they were together.

Yazmin and James have a history of being an on-and-off-again relationship. So, some fans have questioned whether they would just work it out and get back together. There has even been speculation that the break-up was merely a stunt to draw attention to the reality series.

The source, however, added that Yazmin’s friends believed the break-up was “for good” this time as they don’t see the duo getting back together.