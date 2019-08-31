Dolly Castro Rips It Hard In Red Gym Booty Shorts: ‘Good Afternoon Chicos’

Dolly Castro may have a childlike first name, but this hard-hitting gym nut is a muscle machine. The Nicaraguan fitness model has racked up 6.3 million Instagram followers on account of her ripped body, although womanly curves for Dolly are right up there with the muscles. The star has delivered another killer gym update, and suffice it to say that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may well have met his female match.

Dolly’s photo today came straight from a workout room. The brunette had been photographed pumping an impressive amount of iron as she posed for the camera; with a giant barbell being lifted, it was clear just why this model comes armed with strength. Dolly was, of course, dressed for the gym. The star was flaunting her rock-hard physique in a tiny pair of hot red booty shorts.

As popping as their hues were, the rest of the look offered plenty of color. Dolly had paired her shorts with a tight blue-and-white T-shirt tied into a crop top. With a healthy ab flashing and those strong legs on show, this update was likely ticking plenty of boxes for fans of Dolly’s workout body. Simple socks and sneakers completed the look; not every update from Dolly comes dripping in glam.

A caption from Dolly greeted fans with a reminder of the star’s Hispanic roots, although the majority of the caption was dedicated to Dolly’s status as a 1st Phorm influencer.

Dolly’s update quickly proved popular, racking up over 8,300 likes within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 167 fans to the post’s comments section. For the most part, Dolly’s followers seemed pumped to see the star in her favorite workout setting. Replies came in the star’s native Spanish tongue, although Dolly has enough of a grip on social media to rake in the Americans as well; Dolly now resides in the U.S.

Updates from Dolly will feature her fitness on a regular basis, although they likewise showcase other aspects of her life The fashionista side to this Latina is regularly seen, with slinky evening gowns and fun daywear looks appearing on the star’s feed. Also shared are the ways in which Dolly fills her time.

A recent Instagram post was captioned with a pastime.