Gabrielle Union Showers In A Sexy Black Bikini On Instagram

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade have spent the last few months traveling the world together, and they’ve been documenting their travels on social media. The Daily Mail reports that the family spent time in Saint-Tropez this week as part of their “Wade World Tour 2019.”

Gabrielle shared photos and videos of herself and Dwyane on social media as they enjoyed some fun in the sun on Saturday. In the snaps, Union shared clips of herself on a yacht as the ocean rolled in waves behind her.

She also flaunted her bikini body as she shared a full body shot of herself in a skimpy piece of swimwear that flaunted her ample cleavage, toned abs, flat tummy, and lean legs. She had her long hair braided back and donned a full face of makeup, which included a shimmering highlighter on her face, nude lips, and pink blush on her cheeks.

However, the raciest post included Gabrielle putting all of her curves on display as she stood underneath the running water of a shower on the deck of the yacht.

The Bring it On star flashed her abs and curvy booty while rinsing off under the shower, and later showed her husband doing the same thing.

According to Fitness, Union has opened up about her health and exercise routine in the past. When asked what her biggest anti-aging secret was, she revealed that it is as simple as drinking more water.

“Water! I started drinking a gallon of water a day in my mid-thirties and some people have called me a vampire or that I’m using embalming fluid, or other crazy things. But honestly, my hair, skin, and nails all changed once I started drinking a gallon of water a day. It’s something that we all have available to us, but we don’t take advantage of it.If you can replace sugary drinks, or coffee, with water, you’re still ahead of the game,” Union stated.

Gabrielle added that she doesn’t drink fancy water, but that she usually drinks straight from the tap. She also claims that she will sometimes add a lemon slice to jazz up the drink a bit.

Union also admitted that she doesn’t deprive herself of treats such as cupcakes, cookies, or even bacon, but that she does try to cut down her portions for filling foods.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Gabrielle Union’s sexy photos and vacation snaps by following her on Instagram.