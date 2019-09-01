’90 Day Fiancé’: Steven Frend And Olga Koshimbetova Are Officially Married

TLC’s popular reality series, 90 Day Fiancé, attempts to shed light on the K-1 visa process by documenting the lives of Americans with international partners. Typically, the couples meet online, or while one person is visiting the other’s country, and they make the decision to pursue a long-distance relationship.

After some time together, the American partner will apply for the K-1 visa in an attempt to bring their partners stateside. When the foreigner lands in America, the couple will then have 90 days to make their union official by getting married. Unfortunately, the visa process can take years and can be quite expensive, which can result in some couples wrapping their time on the show before having the chance to say “I do.”

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova were one of those couples, but it looks like they’ve finally made it down the aisle…well, to the courthouse, according to a report from E! News.

When 20-year-old American-born Steven met 20-year-old Russian beauty Olga on a beach in Maryland, their connection was hard to deny. The two spent almost six weeks together, and by the end, they realized Olga was pregnant. The mother-to-be returned to her home country, where Steven visited and proposed to his pregnant girlfriend. During their time on the show, Steven made it clear that he wasn’t ready for marriage and had it not been for the unplanned pregnancy, he probably wouldn’t have proposed to Olga.

Still, the couple has managed to make the relationship work and they’ve been together for more than two years.

“Has it been perfect? No. But in reality all relationships do have there [sic] ups and downs, but staying together is what makes the relationship so very strong,” Steven wrote in June to celebrate the couple’s anniversary.

“I appreciate you Olga so much for staying patient with me while I found my way I was so lost without you here with me and now that I have you i never want to let you go. So here’s to 2 years down and many more to come I love you babychka.”

The couple made headlines in December when they created a GoFundMe campaign to ask for donations from fans and followers, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

At the time, Steven explained he was having a difficult time supporting his family and that he was hoping to raise $15,000. He also said he has been trying to get his life on track, but since Olga will not be able to work until she gets her paperwork in order, he’s requesting financial assistance.

The couple’s GoFundMe raised $5,920.