Jen Selter Sizzles In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Fitness model Jen Selter has been jetting all over the world lately. Over the past summer, Selter has spent time in Bali, Indonesia, the Maldives, Italy, and much more. However, in her latest post, she was back in her home base of New York City looking smoking hot.

Selter shared a snap in which she rocked a white cropped t-shirt and tiny Daisy Dukes that showed off her incredible body. Though the Daisy Dukes were somewhat high waisted, coming to just below her belly button, the space between the top of the shorts and the bottom of her tee allowed Selter to flaunt her chiselled abs.

The short Daisy Dukes with a frayed hem also highlighted Selter’s gorgeous legs, which looked toned, tanned and super fit. She kept the outfit casual by opting to rock baby pink sneakers rather than heels, and carried a small purse with her to complete the look.

Selter’s brunette locks were down and loose and the bustling city was visible behind her in the snap. In the caption, she filled her followers in on the fact that JenstaBar, the low sugar protein bar that she helped create, was having a sale in case they wanted to snatch up a few boxes.

Her followers loved the stunning snap, and the post received more than 22,000 likes within less than 20 minutes.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan said.

Another fan commented “you are so stunning.”

Another follower called Selter the “Queen of NYC.”

Selter’s life is totally dedicated to health and fitness, and that shows in the types of projects she takes on. In addition to JenstaBar, the low sugar protein bar that she has on the market, Selter is also a co-founder for BlendJet. BlendJet is a portable blender that allows fitness enthusiasts to eat healthy on the go, and Selter even took her BlendJet with her on vacation.

Selter is also a trainer with the Fitplan app. Through the app, the brunette bombshell has several plans that fans can check out to help them sculpt their very own Selter-esque booty.

Fans who love to see Selter’s insane body in action should make sure they’re following her on Instagram. The fitness babe has taken to sharing quite a few videos lately. Some are simply quick videos in which she’s flaunting her curves, but she has also shown videos of her putting together recipes and even recently shared a funny commercial for BlendJet that got over 1 million views.